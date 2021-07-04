Did you lose power for more than 24 hours during the winter storm in February?

CPS Energy said those who were without power for 48 hours or more will receive an additional one-time credit tiered from $50 to $100 on April 10.

SAN ANTONIO — Are you a CPS Energy customer who experienced an extended power outage during the winter storm in February? If so, you could be getting a credit on your bill.

CPS Energy said customers who were without power for 48 hours or longer will receive an additional one-time credit tiered from $50 to $100 based on the amount of time they were without power, with a maximum amount issued to those who had an outage for more than 4 days.

According to CPS Energy, on April 10, the utility company will "issue a one-time bill credit to customers with active accounts during the storm who experienced cumulative outages of 24 hours or more during the declared disaster" from February 15-19. CPS Energy said this affects a total of 251,606 customers.

CPS Energy said a total of approximately $3.5 million will be credited to customers’ accounts and customers do not need to take any action to receive the credits.

The credit in the amount of the "electric service availability charge" which is a flat monthly cost, will be applied to impacted customers' bills to recognize that power was not available to them.

It ranges from $8.75 for residential and small business customers to $10.50 for large use residential customers.

Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy President and CEO, said she acknowledges that the one-time credit is no consolation for what people went through, but it's something.

"The 2021 Texas Winter Storm Event was a horrible experience for a number of our customers and many other Texans across our state. While we understand that no amount of money can make up for that experience, we are passionate about following through on the commitment we made during the storm to further help our customers who were most affected by the related outages. At the same time, we continue our fight to protect our customers and community from the financial impacts of the systemic market failure that occurred that week in February and the exorbitant and unlawful costs associated with those failures."