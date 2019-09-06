SAN ANTONIO — Cleanup and recovery following the storm that knocked out power to 300,000 San Antonians continue.

According to a City spokesperson, CPS Energy will restore power to all customers before dark on Sunday. Fewer than 1,000 customers went to bed Saturday night without power, roughly 48 hours after a fast, strong storm tore through San Antonio.

RELATED: 'Marbach River' | Some San Antonio roadways under water as Flash Flood Warning continues

According to the city’s Transportation and Capital Improvements department, all traffic signals were fixed by Sunday and street sweeping is underway in areas where brush and debris fell. Residents who need to dispose of storm-related debris can do so for free at the Bitters Brush Recycling Center (1800 Wurzbach Pkwy., 78216) and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center (8963 Nelson Rd., 78252).

Special out-of-cycle garbage pickup is available. Just call 311.

Finally, food distribution for people affected by the storm in District 7 is available Monday. District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval organized the distribution, which is taking place at St. Paul’s (135 John Adams) from 9:00 a.m. to noon and also at St. Luke’s (4603 Manitou) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Residents must provide proof that they live in City Council District 7. A SAWS or CPS bill would suffice, a spokesperson said.

With more severe weather possible Sunday night, CPS Energy said it has crews ready to respond, but they're encouraging customers to be prepared for potential weather-related outages and downed power lines. Check the CPS Energy outage map for the latest information.

