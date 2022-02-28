CPS Energy dedicates extra money to tree trimming

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — CPS Energy is dedicating extra money towards tree trimming after the last artic blast when ice caused limbs to fall into power lines.
CPS Energy said at its board meeting Monday there were no systematic issues experienced during the last winter storm. Yet, three neighborhoods were without power for long periods of time, for 5-24 hours, including Steubing Ranch, Elm Creek and Forum/Universal City. About 3,700 households had no electricity at the peak of the outages. Most of the outages in those areas were because of ice and ice causing tree limbs to break into power lines.
CPS Energy said it will spend an extra $3 million this year on tree trimming to help solve the problem. It will spend a total of $12 million to cut back limbs.
Tree trimming in the Steubing Ranch, Elm Creek and Forum/Universal City neighborhoods already started. The $12 million will go towards not just those areas, but tree trimming across the city.
If you see a limb that needs to be trimmed, let CPS Energy know where it’s at by calling the customer service hotline at 210-355-2222 or by filing a request online. If you plan to cut tree limbs near a power line on your property, also let CPS Energy know five business days in advance so it can turn off the power to that line for safety.