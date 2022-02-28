CPS Energy dedicates extra money to tree trimming

The power provider will spend an extra $3 million to cut limbs to help prevent power outages.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — CPS Energy is dedicating extra money towards tree trimming after the last artic blast when ice caused limbs to fall into power lines.

CPS Energy said at its board meeting Monday there were no systematic issues experienced during the last winter storm. Yet, three neighborhoods were without power for long periods of time, for 5-24 hours, including Steubing Ranch, Elm Creek and Forum/Universal City. About 3,700 households had no electricity at the peak of the outages. Most of the outages in those areas were because of ice and ice causing tree limbs to break into power lines.

CPS Energy said it will spend an extra $3 million this year on tree trimming to help solve the problem. It will spend a total of $12 million to cut back limbs.

Tree trimming in the Steubing Ranch, Elm Creek and Forum/Universal City neighborhoods already started. The $12 million will go towards not just those areas, but tree trimming across the city.