CPS Energy crews on way to Florida to help restore power after storm

CPS Energy crews, fleet personnel, and safety professionals will leave San Antonio in advance of Hurricane Idalia making landfall in Jacksonville, Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — As folks in Florida prepare for the first major hurricane to hit in 2023, CPS Energy crews are on their way to help after the storm.

The first leg of their journey includes driving more than 1,000 miles from San Antonio to Jacksonville, Florida. There, the men and women will join other power crews from across the country and find out their assignments.

CPS Energy will send close to 30 employees, including overhead linemen, pole crew, fleet personnel, safety teams and additional staff to Jacksonville. This is in response to a request from JEA, a community-owned electric company in Jacksonville.

Heavy rain and wind gusts from Hurricane Idalia are expected in the Jacksonville area beginning Wednesday.

CPS Energy crews will be ready to help get the power back on for impacted JEA customers.

This is a developing story.

MORE NEWS ON HURRICANE

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.