CPS Energy creates color-coded alert sytem to show user demand

Thursday will be a yellow day, which means the utility company is expecting a peak in demand.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — It’s going to be another hot one across Texas on Thursday, so ERCOT is asking you to conserve energy as they anticipate an increase in demand for power for the next two days.

Thursday is considered a "yellow day", which means the utility expecting a peak in demand.

CPS Energy is asking you to conserve energy from 2 p.m. until 7p.m. Thursday evening.

There are four colors the energy company wants you to know about: green, yellow, orange, and red.

CPS Energy says most days are considered ‘green.'

If ERCOT, which operates the state's power grid, declares the grid reliability is at risk, then CPS Energy will issue an orange or red alert.

An orange alert is a warning to prepare for power outages, and a red warning means there will be controlled power outages.

On a yellow day, CPS Energy asks that you set your thermostat to 78 degrees during peak hours and use a fan to keep cool.

They also ask that you avoid using large appliances during that time.

Doing this will conserve energy, and also save you money on your electric bill.

ERCOT announced that starting Thursday until June 21, they're issuing a weather watch because of hot temperatures.

Currently, conditions of the grid are normal, but this summer energy experts believe there will be record demand.

"So we need to focus on the demand responsibility piece," said Doug Lewin, energy expert. "But we've also got to focus on energy efficiency, mostly through HVAC systems, which will help in the wintertime too, by the way."