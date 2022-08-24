CPS Energy closer to choosing next President and CEO

If confirmed, Rudy Garza would become the first Hispanic to hold the position.

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy is closer to choosing its new President and CEO.

CPS Energy President & CEO Paula Gold-Williams left the company in early 2022.

Tuesday, the company's board of trustees voted to begin contract negotiations to give Rudy Garza the job.

Garza is currently serving CPS Energy as the interim President and CEO, a position he's held since last November.

If confirmed, Garza would become the first Hispanic to hold the position.

