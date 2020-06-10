CPS Energy celebrates Public Power Week in tonight's Energy Matters

As a public utility, CPS Energy is actually owned by residents of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — This entire week the country celebrates Public Power Week. It is an annual national observance is coordinated by the American Public Power Association.

APPA, is the voice of for-profit, community-owned utilities like CPS Energy. That means CPS Energy isn't just a place you send a bill every month, it is actually owned by residents of San Antonio.

"When I think about the benefits that CPS Energy provides to the greater San Antonio area as a community the first thing that comes to mind is that we are constantly listening," said Seamus Nelson, the corporate communications manager for CPS Energy.

CPS Energy has been owned by San Antonio for 78 years. They have 3,100 employees working to serve San Antonio working to serve residential customers driven by their philosophy of putting people first.

Every year customers' utility dollars that are re-invested provide about $360 million to the City. That's about $1 million every day!

"That's what helps fund some of the things and services that's the City Of San Antonio does for our community," Nelson said. "That has a really big impact and ultimately turns bills for customers into a great investment for our community which is a really exciting element of public power."

Even though 2020 has been a challenging one for CPS Energy thanks to the pandemic, they say customers will always come first.

"We announced in March the suspension of disconnects so we stopped turning off gas and electric services for our customers which is a common practice in our industry for non-payment, and we told our customers we want them to focus on staying healthy and making sure they are doing their part to focus on other challenges related to the pandemic," Nelson said.