CPS Energy withholds 'exorbitant' charges for now; February bills coming soon

The utility said it is taking steps to mitigate customers’ future bills from the potential impacts of the storm-related fuel costs.

SAN ANTONIO — (NOTE: The video above was originally published Monday, March 1.)

CPS Energy said Friday that it will begin releasing February 2021 bills on Monday and currently is not passing costs to customers for "exorbitant" energy prices during the week of the winter storm.

The utility said it will "continue to fight for customers to keep their bills affordable while pursuing prudent business practices that ensure the utility and San Antonio remain financially stable and strong."

Billing was suspended Feb. 19 as a precaution to ensure that energy bills do not include any rate changes or fuel adjustment costs and that the billed usage is based on actual meter reads and not estimations.

CPS Energy also said they are reviewing the accounts of customers who were most affected by the winter storm and expect to provide credits.

Depending on a customer’s billing cycle, bills could take until Saturday, March 13, to be sent. As a result, customers may receive their February bill close to their March bill. No late fees will be charged to customers for their February bills.