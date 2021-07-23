CPS Energy accepting applications for new Board of Trustee

Applications are now available to serve on the northwest side of the CPS Energy service area.

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says they have started a search for a new Board of Trustee. The five-member Board will work together to oversee the strategies and policies of the utility’s electric and natural gas systems, their website says.

"Every Board Member works to support the company’s customers who reside across its formal 1,500-mile service area. That area covers Bexar County and parts of seven surrounding counties. To obtain better geographic coverage and clarity, the Board selection process is aligned to four quadrants across Bexar County," CPS Energy says.

Their website outlines the following for their application process:

In the search for a new Trustee, the person will be selected from Quadrant 1. See the blue highlighted area on the map. Trustee Edward Kelley currently resides in Quadrant 1. His final term as a Trustee will end on January 31, 2022.

Each of the four Trustees can serve two five-year terms. Additionally, the Board’s fifth member is the Mayor of San Antonio, who serves as an ex-officio member. This is important, as the City of San Antonio owns CPS Energy.

Aligned to Quadrant 1’s geographic area are San Antonio City Council Districts 7 and 8 and portions of Districts 1, 6, and 9. Residents can find out which CPS Energy quadrant they reside in by entering their address on CPS Energy’s website.

Members of the Board must be United States citizens. Except for the Mayor, each Trustee receives annual compensation of $2,000. Regular meetings are typically held on the last Monday of each month at 1 p.m. in the company’s Board Room on the first floor of its headquarters, located at 500 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215.

Additional time requirements for the Trustees include special board meetings, quarterly committee meetings, and, as needed, group and individual work sessions along with public input sessions and various other events.

The application for this Board position can be accessed here. You can also visit CPS Energy Headquarters. You can also call (210) 353-3212 or email trustees@cpsenergy.com

The deadline for application submissions will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 31.