Fort Bend County Pct. 1 Constable Chad Norvell says a family in Firethorne lost a pet to a coyote. Another resident captured video of one in her backyard.

RICHMOND, Texas — We know coyotes live among us in the Houston area. On Tuesday, one was captured on video running through a Fort Bend County backyard, even jumping a fence and onto a neighboring shed.

The video in the window above is from Pecan Grove and shared on Facebook by Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell. With the post, Novell mentioned that a pet was killed by a coyote in the Firethorne subdivision.

"A resident in Firethorne lost their dog to a Coyote this weekend," Norvell posted. "Please be aware we live among them and a 6’ fence isn’t an obstacle."

Coyotes among us

Coyote sightings in the Houston area are nothing new. A couple of months ago, we shared the story of a coyote that battled a cat in Surfside. The cat was seen fighting off the coyote and climbing up a post on the porch.

Back in April, we reported on coyotes in Deer Park and the concern of pet owners.