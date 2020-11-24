COVID Testing in San Antonio has doubled in the last three weeks

Doctors say a negative test doesn't necessarily mean its safe for you to gather this Thanksgiving.

SAN ANTONIO — No matter how you say it. Or how many people say it to you. The stress of safety and precaution this holiday season is paramount because right now San Antonio is climbing a very scary ladder.

"We have to be vigilant especially with the holidays coming up on us," Dr. Anita Kurian with San Antonio Metro Health said.

In the three weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday, San Antonio's testing numbers have more than doubled to 38,000.

That's more testing done than when San Antonio was at its peak in July.

"Getting tested is always a good idea," Kurian said.

But a negative test doesn't necessarily mean you're out of the woods. Experts fear people are getting tested as a safety measure to gather or travel this holiday season without getting anyone sick.

Dr. Kurian says a negative test can't necessarily tell you all of that.

"If you test negative all it says is that you're not probably infected at that time when your sample was collected," she said via Zoom.

"It is quite possible you are very early on in your infection when the sample was collected and there's always a chance you can test positive later."

A chance Kurian says is not worth taking. As she stresses the best gift you can give this holiday is to not let your guard down.