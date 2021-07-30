COVID-19 updates: State officials report more than 13,000 daily cases for first time since early February

Texas has had more than 10,000 new daily cases in two of the past three days.

State health officials reported 13,871 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were 6,617 cases Thursday.

This is the first time Texas has had more than 13,000 since state officials reported 13,181 cases on Feb. 3.

This was during a six-day stretch when Texas had more than 10,000 new cases every day. Texas currently has had more than 10,000 new cases two of the past three days.

Texas had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day from March 3 through July 22.

The state's current 14-day average is 4,944. This is the sixth straight day this average has remained above 3,000.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

Dallas County reports 726 new cases

Dallas County health officials reported 726 new COVID-19 cases Friday. This brings the county total to 271,471 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 76 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

Since July 15, hospitalizations in Dallas County have increased from 181 to 397, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. The number of patients in the ICU has increased from 53 to 120 over the same time period, Jenkins said.

There were also five new deaths in the county, which included a Dallas woman in her 30s and a Dallas man in his 70s.

There have been 4,203 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports Total of 726 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths, Including 76 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/cuOabwOPDd — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 30, 2021

Tarrant County has more than 500 hospitalizations for second day in a row

There are currently 549 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to health officials. That's up from 529 the previous day. The county's current 14-day average is 375.

The last time there were more than 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tarrant County for consecutive days happened on Feb. 23 and 24.

COVID patients make up 12% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 689 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 272,937 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, 2,036,427 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tarrant County.

Collin County reports 212 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 212 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, the same amount the county reported Thursday. This is the third consecutive day the hospitalizations have remained above 200.

The county's current 14-day hospitalization average is 161.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 8% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 311 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 140. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has 10 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are 10 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is up from three on Thursday.

There are currently 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, with a 14-day average of 49 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 148 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have now been 79,711 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Monday, 206,736 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 197,528 have received their second dose.

State officials report more than 5,000 hospitalizations for third straight day

On Friday, state health officials reported there are currently 5,846 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. The state had 5,662 hospitalizations on Thursday and 5,292 on Wednesday.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 4,154 hospitalizations.

State health officials report 91 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 91 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Friday, health officials said. There were 83 new cases on Thursday and 89 new cases Wednesday.

Since Monday, long-term care facilities are averaging 89 new cases a day.