Update: 13 Houston County schools have now seen at least one COVID-19 case

On Wednesday, the school district announced cases at 6 more schools, bringing the total to 13.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County School System has recently notified parents of positive COVID-19 tests at six more schools.

According to a news release, they are: Houston County High, Lake Joy Primary, Lindsey Elementary, Mossy Creek Middle, Thomson Middle and Quail Run Elementary.

The district says the school principals have notified parents of students who may have been exposed to the virus.

They also notified staff members and other parents of children who were not identified as close contacts.

Due to privacy requirements, the names of the individuals who returned a positive test can’t be released.

The district says they drew up safety plans in anticipation and they've put those plans into effect.

So, if a child is showing symptoms, what's the plan?

Superintendent Mark Scott says if a child has symptoms or tests positive they will be isolated and quarantined for 14 days. They will complete their work remotely until they can return.

They will get excused absences during quarantine if they can not complete their work remotely. So far, the cases have been self-reported to the schools.

Assistant Superintendent Zabrina Cannady says the district is working with the Houston County Health Department to trace staff and students who may have been exposed.

A phone call then goes out to parents whose child may have been exposed and they will quarantine as well.

"We did notify the staff and students that were not impacted and then we also notified the students and staff members that would have been considered a close contact," says Cannady.

As for the nearly 4,000 teachers, the protocol is almost identical. If they are exposed or test positive, they must quarantine for 14 days.

The district will get a substitute to take over the classes in the meantime.

Here is a full list of the schools that have had at least one case:

HIGH

Houston County

Northside

Perry

Veterans

Warner Robins

MIDDLE

Mossy Creek

Perry

Thomson

ELEMENTARY

Lake Joy Primary

Lindsey

Morningside

Quail Run

Shirley Hills