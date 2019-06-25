SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Courthouse cases are being postponed, rescheduled and even sent out to other courts as court reporters scramble to meet the demand.

The court reporter shortage is only expected to grow worse. The Bexar County Courthouse is home to 53 court reporters, according to Court Reporter Erminia Uviedo. She said there are two reporter openings in Bexar County, but with reporters preparing to take time off during the summer, reporters retiring, and special Judge visits, she fears reporters won’t be able to meet the demand now or in the future. It’s why Uviedo is banding together with other court reporters in search of new recruits in the industry.

Court reporters document all the conversations in a courtroom and provide vital evidence that can be used to determine the outcome of a case. The transcripts can also be used to file an appeal.

“We are writing out everything in real time and the judge can see everything instantaneously, " Uviedo said.

She strokes the keys of the stenographer like a piano, each graceful touch of a key document a story.

"Not only is that the only evidence of the proceeding, but all of the courts after my court will rely on what's on the transcript of the court reporter," 226th Criminal District Court Judge Velia Meza said.

She said the reporter shortage is evident. "Recently, I have seen a trend where judges have to cancel their proceedings for a day because the court reporter was either out sick or they couldn't find a replacement for the day," Meza said.

In Child Protective Services Court, court reporters say time is crucial.

"A child may not be able to be reunited with his or her family on that day, a child who may be in an endangering situation may not be able to be taken to a safe place," the reporter said.

The Ducker Report, a 2013 study, projected the court reporter deficit would begin as early as 2018.

"We have plenty of court reporters retiring and we don't have enough new court reporters coming out into the field to replace us," Uviedo said.

It's why court reporters in Bexar County are advocating for the career, which requires a two-year degree.

Court Reporter David Zarate teaches and works in the profession. He said starting pay for court reporters is anywhere from $60,000 and upwards of more than $100,000. According to the Brownsville Herald, court reporters are paid the following:

Cameron County: $97,000

Travis County: $98,000

El Paso County $100,000

Collin and Fort Bend Counties: $105,000 and $115,000

Even in a digital age, court reporters say digital recordings transcribers can't beat their accuracy because they are in the courtroom.

"We are able to stop the testimony when people are talking over each other,” Court Reporter Carol Castillo said. “We are also able to differentiate the speakers."

A court report program is offered at San Antonio College. If you would like to know more about the program you can check out the Facebook page: San Antonio College Court Reporting Program Information.

