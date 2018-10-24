District Attorney Nico LaHood is accused of being caught in the troubled web of disgraced State Senator Carlos Uresti.

According to the feds, the DA and his father may have helped leverage assets of Uresti's former business partner Gary Cain.

Federal court documents in the case of Cain allege a "friends and family" deal to protect Cain from paying back his victims with the names of Nico LaHood and his father Michael.

In June, Cain was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for his role in a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors out of millions.

Cain was ordered to pay $6.3 million in restitution to victims.

According to unsealed documents, federal prosecutors said Cain has quote 'mastered the ability to shield his assets through layers of limited liability companies', which means he's complicating and delaying the potential recovery for victims in the case.

According to the filings, on June 8 weeks before Cain's sentencing, Cain's million dollar home was put into a company called Bentley Manor Holdings. A deed of trust was given to Michael LaHood in the amount of $850,000 with his son, Nico LaHood named as the trustee.

The LaHood's have been issued a restraining order preventing them from transferring the property.

Federal prosecutors claim Cain is trying to prevent the government from liquidating his assets to pay back his victims.

KENS 5 has reached out twice to LaHood's office, but we have not heard back.

