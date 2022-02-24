Couple facing several child sex charges, investigators fear there may be more victims

The husband-and-wife duo charged in the cases are both jailed with bonds totaling more than $1 million each.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor’s Note: This story includes details some may find disturbing.

Details in court documents related to two recent child sex charges arrests are hard to read.

The affidavits for arrest offer a window into allegations of sexual assault and child pornography abuse that may have been going on for years and involves an unknown number of child victims.

The couple, a husband and wife, are charged in the cases, and both have been jailed with bonds totaling more than $1 million each.

Jose Ernesto Tovar, Jr., 31, is facing seven child pornography counts, one promotion of pornography charge, as well as two allegations of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Tovar’s wife, 31-year-old Dezaraie Mrazek, has a total of 11 charges.

The affidavits that detail the accusations are disturbing.

Investigators said the case came to the attention of Department of Public Safety detectives through a Texas task force and a cybercrimes investigator in Montgomery County, which is north of Houston.

An arrest affidavit claims Tovar was sending sexually explicit photographs of a child to the internet detective in Montgomery County.

Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Tovar, and a search warrant for his home.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators said they found child pornography in two bedrooms, the kitchen, the living room and the bathroom. Detectives wrote that when they arrested Tovar, he spoke with them at length about his involvement with molesting a number of child victims.

One case involves a 3-year-old girl victim.

Mrazek told detectives at one time, she had been babysitting the girl every two weeks for about four months straight.

The affidavit goes on to state that Mrazek believed Tovar was molesting the girl because he liked to give her details of the attacks.

A search of cell phones belonging to the couple yielded text message exchanges that appear to back up Mrazek’s claims, according to the court documents.

Quoting from the affidavit, Mrazek sent Tovar a message that reads “you just want her for sexual reasons” and that Tovar replied, “yes.”

Detectives wrote when they approached the girl’s parents to learn more, the child’s father told investigators they had filed a report with Child Protective Services because the little girl had made statements that were concerning. The father further stated they were having the child examined for sexually transmitted diseases.

In another case, detectives found a 3-year-old boy victim as well. The mother of the child told investigators she would often leave the boy in Tovar’s care while she worked.

Investigators allege Tovar confessed to assaulting the boy, who “would not quit crying.”

Text messages found on the couple's phones in September offer proof, investigators said, that Tovar freely sent messages to his wife stating his preferences for molesting girls instead of boys.

The wife also told investigators that the couple liked to watch pornography every morning as part of their routine, and that when she was able to bring children into the home to babysit, Tovar would buy her gifts because he could have access to the children.

The affidavit states Mrazek told a detective she thought Tovar has been having sex with children for approximately 10 years, and that he talked to her on multiple occasions about sexual fantasies with the female victim, as well as other little children.

Until their confinement in jail earlier this month, the couple owned a home in west San Antonio, north of Highway 90 and east of Loop 410 in the Circle Lane Mobile Home Park.