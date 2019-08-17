SAN ANTONIO — A couple was displaced after a fire broke out in the living room of their southside apartment, according to officials with SAFD.

Firefighters were called out to the 1400 block of Drury Lane around 1 a.m.

While the fire was quickly contained, the couple was displaced and the damages to their apartment are estimated to be around $20,000.

SAPD ruled the cause of the fire as an electrical short from the air conditioner, which had been worked on earlier in the day.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.