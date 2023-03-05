Couple attacks man with axe during argument, police say

It happened at at QuikTrip just north of downtown near Blanco Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man and woman attacked another man with an axe during an argument at a gas station just north of downtown, police say.

It happened at at QuikTrip just north of downtown near Blanco Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man had stayed overnight with the couple in their van and said the argument was over some sort of "items."

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say the couple, who are in their late 20s or early 30s, took off heading north. And according to officials, the victim knows who they are and can identify them.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.