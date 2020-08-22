Couple arrested after getting into a fight on the top level of a double-decker bus, police say

The bus driver initially believed that 25 to 30 people were involved in the fight.

SAN ANTONIO — A couple was arrested after getting into a fight on a double-decker bus Saturday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

Officers were called to a fight in progress at the Tornado Bus Company bus station in the 7900 block of IH-35 S Access Road around 2:30 a.m.

According to an official with the SAPD, a man and his girlfriend got into a fight on the top level of a double-decker bus while the bus was driving. There were several witnesses to the fight, police said.

Per preliminary information, the bus driver initially believed that 25 to 30 people were involved in the fight. It was later determined that the other people were only witnesses and not actually involved.

When the bus stopped, passengers on the bus were removed while the police arrested the man and woman. The man was arrested for domestic assault and narcotics. The woman was arrested for warrants.