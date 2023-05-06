Counterfeit $100 bill used at yard sale, Kerrville Police say

The counterfeit money in question had "For Motion Picture Use" on the face of the $100 bill.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERRVILLE, Texas — Some 'funny money' was used to make a purchase at a Kerrville yard sale over the weekend, Kerrville Police say.

The $100 bill was passed off as real currency and the suspect received real cash when they got their change from the fake bill.

The phony $100 bill had "For Motion Picture Use" clearly marked across the face of the bill.

Officers say that at first glance, the fake bill does look pretty good, but when you take a closer look, you see the disclaimer on the front and across the back it also says "Play Money Only'" in large letters.

Police remind you that there will always be folks who try to take advantage of unsuspecting people, so if you deal in cash, pay close attention to the details and make sure the cash is actually legitimate.

Also a word to the wise... Motion Picture bills aka "Movie Money" are available in all denominations, not just $100.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.