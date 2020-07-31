SA Councilman pushes for funding, inclusion of public art in upcoming projects

Arts programs have been hard hit by the pandemic. A councilman is asking for funding, design enhancement and art inclusion in newly developed projects.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño is asking council and the city to incorporate more public arts involvement on projects within the city's capital improvement program and within private development projects.

With a comprehensive "Art WORKS' program," Treviño says artists would be involved in upcoming projects, helping to implement more art into their designs in hopes of creating more livable spaces. It would serve as a way to bring revenue toward the arts, which have faced budget cuts due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

"Local artists play a robust role in sharing the history and culture of our city through their work," Treviño wrote in a statement. "If we are aware that funding for arts is depleted, we have to consider all outlets as potential opportunities to support the arts community. This request presents a line of resources to public arts while also incorporating creativity into the design of city's infrastructure."

In the request, Treviño asks the Mayor, council and city staff to consider more public art funding, enhancement of current design and working with developers on a project-by-project basis to facilitate the incorporation of more art into their projects.

"Public Art not only enhances the community in which it is located and provides citizens with a better quality of life," Treviño wrote, "it is an economic generator that can spark development while contributing to the creative economy.

"Given the benefits of public art investment to our culture, our economy, and the lives of our citizens," he continued, "this proposal asks the City of San Antonio (CoSA) to develop, codify and implement the following policies."

You can view the full request here:

The request would be considered first by council's Governance committee, and then would go to full council for a vote and approval.