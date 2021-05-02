Councilman Trevino faces tense questions about homelessness in San Antonio at morning press conference

The event became tense at times with residents expressing their frustration with the city's actions regarding the homeless population.

SAN ANTONIO — District One City Councilman Roberto held a press conference at the District One field office early Friday to address issues of homelessness in San Antonio. The event became tense at times with residents expressing their frustration with the slow pace of the city's actions, while homeless advocates implored the residents to have compassion.

This comes after a massive tent city was cleared out of an underpass near downtown Wednesday. The removal of the tent city has sparked concern among residents in the surrounding areas that the displaced people would move into their neighborhood.

People in the Dellview neighborhood, in particular, say they have been dealing with the issue of homelessness and they believe it is connected with crimes committed in the area.

"How do we help them? I want to help but I don't know how. But what about us, your constituents?" resident Linda Gomez pleaded at the event.

Councilman Trevino addressed the residents' concerns and answered questions about where people are going once the tent city is cleared. Trevino was frustrated himself with the slow pace of solutions offered from people within the city.

"They just tell them to move on. Where? That's the biggest question of all, that's the question we had a couple of days ago, where do they go" Trevino said.

Councilman Trevino, the homeless advocates and Gomez all agreed to continue the conversation and work together to find a solution that is beneficial for both the residents and the homeless population.