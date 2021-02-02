San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry tests positive for COVID-19, city officials say

SAN ANTONIO — City Councilman Clayton H. Perry tested postive for COVID-19, according to a City of San Antonio news release.
The release said it is unknown where Councilman Perry contracted the virus. He has notified anyone who was in contact with him recently.
A statement from the councilman's office reads:
"At this time, we are asking for everyone to send positive thoughts his way for a speedy recovery. The District 10 team will operate as normal and is available to answer any questions or concerns."
Councilman Perry represents the city's District 10, which is on the northeast side of San Antonio.