San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry tests positive for COVID-19, city officials say

SAN ANTONIO — City Councilman Clayton H. Perry tested postive for COVID-19, according to a City of San Antonio news release.

The release said it is unknown where Councilman Perry contracted the virus. He has notified anyone who was in contact with him recently.

A statement from the councilman's office reads:

"At this time, we are asking for everyone to send positive thoughts his way for a speedy recovery. The District 10 team will operate as normal and is available to answer any questions or concerns."