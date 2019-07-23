SAN ANTONIO — District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan took office in June after a run-off election for a district that has seen repeated turnover. She has already been sworn in and begun work as a council member for the district, but on Monday a group held a meeting it said was about plans to educate the community on options and procedure for recall petitions.

Neka Cleaver said the meeting was made up of representatives from several community media publishers who are planning to provide ongoing education about the process.

Councilwoman Andrews-Sullivan's Director of Communications, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, released a statement in response to the meeting, writing:

"Over the past five years, District 2 has had 6 different councilmembers, including the current councilwoman.

Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan is disappointed but not shocked by the actions of this particular group of journalists. Our district has longed for, more than anything, stability in representation. The individuals who hosted the press conference are unhappy with the election results because their endorsed candidate did not win. As a result they wish to bypass a fair, legal election with an election they can manipulate.

The voters of our district have spoken, and this small group is essentially telling the broader community that their votes didn’t matter."

RELATED: Councilwoman's campaign checks called into question after claims of fake checks

RELATED: Three councilwomen, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, inaugurated at city ceremony

McKee-Rodriguez said Councilwoman Andrews-Sullivan will continue to focus on her work as a council member.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

900 jobs coming to Cibolo as Japanese auto parts producer, city announces new factory

Car thefts and break-ins on the rise in San Antonio this summer

Spurs fans hope for more championships with Duncan's coaching return

Train accident involves 18-wheeler south of downtown

How to delete your search history, and decide what data is saved about you