COTULLA, Texas — A 39-year-old Cotulla man will be behind bars for a long time for sexually assaulting a young family member.

Daniel Flores received two 25-year sentences, so he must serve the first sentence before he may seek a reduction of his prison term, District Judge Russell Wilson said.

Flores was found to have molested a young family member at least twice while she was under the age of 14. The child reported the offenses to her father and that a criminal investigation ensued, according to court testimony.

Flores had recently successfully completed a probation sentence from a 2009 conviction for the possession of child pornography and was registered as a sex offender living in La Salle County.

“You’re not sorry about this,” district attorney Audrey Louis said to Flores in court Thursday. “You did this over and over. You’re just sorry that you got caught.”

