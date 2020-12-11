Costco updates mask policy, says those with medical conditions must now wear face shield

The original policy said those with a medical condition didn't have to wear a face covering. This is no longer the case.

WASHINGTON, USA — Starting Nov. 16, Costco will require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or face shield at all locations.

Only children under two years old are exempt from the policy change. Costco originally said those with a medical condition were exempt as well, but that is no longer the case.

In a statement made by president and CEO Craig Jelinek on the Costco Wholesale website, he says if someone has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield to enter the store.

Entry to Costco will only be granted to those wearing a face mask or shield.

"The updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience," Jelinek said in the statement. "Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees. Thank you for your cooperation and support."

The Costco website says for members who are unable to wear a mask or face covering, delivery options are available online.