Murdered Corpus Christi woman's organs to help dozens live fuller lives

Kellie Herrin, 25, was declared braindead two days after being shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex. Her organs will help several others live.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and her friends said her organs will be donated to help several others live a long life, her friends told 3NEWS.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Ennis Joslin for reports of a shooting on Nov. 23 at around 9:30 p.m. They found the woman, who has been identified by friends as Kellie Herrin, 25, with significant injuries due to being shot. Another woman, 43, was also found at the scene with serious injuries from being assaulted, according to officials.

Both women were rushed to local hospitals. Herrin was declared braindead two days later, friends said.

The suspect, Jose Garcia, 27, left the scene before cops arrived but was found a short time later, officials said. He is being charged with murder, one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and one count of unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Herrin's friends, who have started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, said she will help save nine lives with her organ donations and help more than 50 people with her skin and tissue donations.

We do not know the extent of the injuries the other woman received during the assault or her condition at this time.

