Corpus Christi teen shares powerful message about wearing a mask

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi teenager is pleading for others to 'mask up' after losing his own father over the weekend following a long battle with COVID-19.

The teen posting a video to YouTube to share his powerful message. Here is the link to the full video.

"I'm going to talk to you about something that is very painful," said Christopher Rodriguez as he started the video.

The 14-year-old young man sat down in front of a camera and turned his emotions into powerful words.

"My father thought this virus was a hoax, but he soon realized it was very real," explained Rodriguez.

Christopher has an immune issue that has kept him from other people during the pandemic. He hasn't left home in several months. The teenager has been using his YouTube page, 'mrchristophernutron' to post animation videos to deal with his self-isolation.

This time, he's using it to help him mourn the passing of his father, David Rodriguez.

"Dad would always tell me I love you son, I love you too," said Rodriguez.

The video already has over 1,100 views in which he talked about the moments he spent with his dad that he will forever cherish like the time when his dad drove him around the city to collect Pokémon from the game, Pokémon Go.

Christopher shows a number of pictures including one of his dad holding up a card that was in the shape of a trophy with the words, #1 Dad. It was the last picture he would take with him.

Christopher is asking folks not to forget there are lives behind the statistics.

"It's not just a number, it's a person behind those numbers, for instance my dad's face," he said during a FaceTime interview with 3News.

"I don't want anyone else going through what I'm going through. If I can save at least one life with my video making that whole video, would be worth it," said Rodriguez.

The young man is also hoping that the video will make an impact on the lives of other parents out there by encouraging those who might not always wear a mask to think twice and to take the virus seriously.

"If he would have worn one of these, I wouldn't be making this video right now and he would still probably be alive," said Rodriguez. "If your parents don't wear a mask, go to them, and say these words exactly, mom or dad do you love me? They are going to say yes. If you love me please wear the mask, I cannot lose you."