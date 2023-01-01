Corpus Christi residents welcome the new year with annual Polar Bear Plunge

One swimmer told 3NEWS that she's been a proud supporter of the plunge since it's inception. She said that this year's event was much colder than previous years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge gave residents the perfect reset they needed to begin the new year.

150 participants gathered at Emerald Beach Hotel along South Shoreline in support of raising funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Mitchel and Jill Neurock told 3NEWS that the event holds a special place in their hearts.

"My first cousin, Michel Varisco is married to Steve Gleason, number 37 for the New Orleans Saints, who was diagnosed with ALS about ten years ago," Jill said.

The event has raised about $10,000 every year for the ALS Therapy Development Institute. Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge organizer Alissa Mejia said that she's hopeful for the opportunities the new year will bring.

"There's a lot of positive energy to just charge into the new year, with purpose," Mejia said.

Since its inception, Mejia said that the event is on track to total close to $80,000 for the lifetime of the event.

"We're embracing our beautiful Bayfront. This beautiful day. The warmer than usual weather we're having, and this cause to fight ALS together to find a cure," Mejia said.

Younger participants, Cale Ortega and Kindel Casey enjoyed the atmosphere of the plunge.

"It hurt more than I thought it would, but after I dunked myself, it felt warm," Ortega said.

Casey told 3NEWS that she's been a proud supporter of the plunge since it's inception. She said that this year's event was much colder than previous years.

After taking the plunge, 3NEWS caught up with Mitchel Neurock.

“It was every bit of cold as I expected so it was a lot of fun," Neurock said. "It was great to see so many people out for a great cause.”

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.