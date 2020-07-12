Corpus Christi police mourn loss of retired K-9 officer Indy

The department announced Indy's death Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from Indy's retirement ceremony in 2019.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 Officer, Indy.

The department announced Indy's death today on Facebook.

K-9 Officer Indy, who was one of the original K-9 Officers, retired in January 2019 after serving the Corpus Christi Police Department for nearly 7 years.

Indy enjoyed his retirement traveling with his original handler, Retired Senior Officer Jason Lavastida, the department said.

"Indy served the citizens of our community well and will be sorely missed" the post said.

Rest in peace, Indy.

