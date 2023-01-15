Fuel spills into Corpus Christi Marina after boat fire, officials say

As of 9 p.m., the city reports all clean-up operations are complete, including the removal of the remaining diesel fuel from the damaged boat's tank.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire left a shrimp boat severely damaged, which then leaked diesel fuel into the waters at the Corpus Christi Marina Sunday, officials with the city said.

Boom was immediately deployed to contain the fuel while crews worked to extract it from the water, a news release from the City of Corpus Christi said.

The fire was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at the Cooper's Alley L-Head. The Coast Guard, Corpus Christi Fire Department, Port of Corpus Christi, Texas General Land Office and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality all responded to the scene.

Fire crews quickly had the fire out and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The owner of the boat said that around 200 gallons of diesel fuel were onboard but city officials said it is unclear how much of it spilled into the water. Some of the fuel drifted north with the strong winds but was contained and removed from the water, officials said.

The boat owner hired EnviroServe, a company providing a 24-hour emergency environmental response, to deploy additional boom and provide cleanup services.

As of 9 p.m., the city reports all clean-up operations are complete, including the removal of the remaining diesel fuel from the damaged boat's tank. Environmental teams will return to the site tomorrow at 8 a.m. to determine if additional cleaning is needed, officials said.

The boat, which is partially submerged, will be removed from the bay in the coming days. Portions of the L-Head will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic until further notice.

"Currently, there are no reports of impacts to marine animals or other wildlife. No injuries were reported," officials said in a statement.

The Coast Guard and Corpus Christi Fire Department continue to investigate the fire.

