Corpus Christi leader says there's no shortage of lifeguards, plans to hire more

All gulf beach lifeguards are CPR and AED certified.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we look ahead to this weekend, and the unofficial start of summer, the lifeguard towers at area beaches are up and full.

Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Director Robert Dodd said their department has hired more lifeguards and are currently fully staffed.

That includes lifeguards for city pools and area beaches. The City of Corpus Christi's Beach Rescue Program patrols 20 miles of beaches. Dodd said that last month's lifeguard job fair helped fill that much needed demand.

"The high school kids are, you know, graduating now and the college kids are coming home from college. And so, you know, its a time for them, you know, its a great job. You get to go to the beach, you get to got to the pools," he said.

All gulf beach lifeguards are CPR and AED certified. Dodd said the city is looking to hire even more lifeguards.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!