Corpus Christi Boxing Club offers unique ways to battle Parkinson's Disease

For people living with Parkinson's Disease, they're finding the strength to overcome it with Rock Steady Boxing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rock Steady Boxing program has been around for more than six years at Corpus Christi Boxing Club, helping people overcome the physical and mental effects of the disease.

To be a boxer means you have to be tough, and for people living with Parkinson's Disease, they're finding the strength to overcome it there.

Certified coach at Rock Steady Boxing, Carrie Tonne spoke with 3NEWS and said, "For that one hour or so that they're here with us, they don't have Parkinson's."

Tonne works with 12 boxers, ranging from 55 to 91 years old to overcome Parkinson's Disease. It started with her father, who saw what it did for him after he was diagnosed.

Tonne explained told 3NEWS, "He realized that he could punch back, that he could fight back, that he could move his body and it changed everything for him." Her father passed away in 2021, but her dedication to help others find confidence living with the disease didn't stop.

"Their energy, their desire to be better than they were the day before keeps me coming back." Tonne explained.

For those in the program with Parkinson's, boxing as a way to slow the progression of the disease becomes clear. 3NEWS spoke with boxers at Rock Steady Boxing who are living with Parkinson's Disease.

"When you think that you're alone and you find out that you're not, it makes your whole world different." Kenneth Reyna said.

Teri Folan explained, "I realized how strong it makes you feel and you're able to be, able to move in all different directions."

Maria Robles is another boxer living with Parkinson's Disease. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Coming to this group gives me a lot of hope, energy."

Professional boxer, Mark Beuke works with people in the program, and helps them learn to fight the disease. He said, "They're having to everyday battle going through it with that fight and I understand what it's like to go through a fight."

Beuke said he knows he could one day need that help, too. "Parkinson's is something that you can get from fighting as well so, I can be like them in the future, so I'm trying to help them as much as I'll want somebody to help me." Beuke added.

Corpus Christi Boxing Club owner, Ben Flores spoke with 3NEWS and said the program used to have more than 32 members. He hopes more will find out about it and see the difference it can make for them.

"They won the battle when they show up so, it's a fight and it's a daily fight." Flores said.

The program runs Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. Those interested can call Corpus Christi Boxing Club at 361-779-2306 to get involved.

