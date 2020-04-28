SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 24,631 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 648 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Monday, April 27, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,275 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 27. A total of 44 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy is already underway. You can find more information about that here. He also announced that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Per city orders, most San Antonians now have to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Coronavirus Q&A | SA's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order | List of companies still hiring |Shopping times for seniors | School districts offering free meals

Monday, April 27

6:30 p.m.

The governor's plan encourages people to wear masks, but does not require it. No jurisdiction can impose penalty or fine for not wearing one and the governor's executive order supersedes local orders.

County Judge Nelson Wolff says that overall the governor is making the right decisions, but he was disappointed to hear that a mask requirement like the one in Bexar County was not part of the plan.

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 21 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Monday, bringing the total to 1,275. Meanwhile, one new death from COVID-19 complications was reported, bringing the local death toll to 44. In all, about 42 percent of county residents who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered.

Nirenberg also said that he hopes to establish a new version of the city and county's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order that will comply with the governor's state order.

5:50 p.m.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office reports that there are now 62 inmates and 34 deputies with positive coronavirus tests.

2:45 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott discussed opening the state of Texas gradually based on the rate of spread of COVID-19 on Monday. His executive statewide essential-services-only order that is set to expire on April 30 will not be renewed.

He issued an executive order saying that restaurants, retail stores, theaters, and malls can open on May 1 at 25 percent occupancy as 'Phase One". He emphasized that the order allows businesses to reopen but does not require them to reopen.

1:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Police Department released the following information about coronavirus cases within the department:

"April 27th, 2020

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive -6

Officers in quarantine - 2

Civilians in quarantine- 4

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined- 6"

10:45 a.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department released the following information about coronavirus cases on Monday. There were no additional positive cases but the amount of SAFD personnel in quarantine dropped from Friday.

"April 27, 2020

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive -6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine - 38

SAFD Civilians in quarantine-0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined- 38"

8 a.m.

There were more than 965,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 8:20 a.m. Eastern on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 54,000 deaths in the U.S. and more than 207,000 deaths worldwide.

7:45 a.m.

Tyson Foods is warning that "millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain."

In an ad published in The Washington Post, the New York Times and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, John H. Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods' executive board, said "the food supply chain is breaking."

RELATED: President Trump announces new coronavirus testing guidance

RELATED: Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says it was a mistake for Governor Abbott to not require masks

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk