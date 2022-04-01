Coronavirus risk level in Bexar County rises to severe; Becky Hammon discusses new coaching job | KENS 5 News NOW

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — Health authorities upgrade the local Covid-19 risk level to severe after more than 11,000 new cases were reported in the first three days of 2022. Last week, the risk level was mild.

Law enforcement and volunteers are not giving up hope as the search for 3-year-old Lina Khil continues into its third week. Another search will be taking place today.

Police are investigating after someone pulled up to a west side home and randomly shot a dog.

Becky Hammon makes her head coaching job with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces official.