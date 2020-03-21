SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Typically during the month of March when many families are spending spring break in San Antonio, the Riverwalk and other downtown attractions are bustling with activity.

But now, the streets and sidewalks are virtually empty. The Coronavirus pandemic causing many to cancel their spring break plans, affecting the city’s hospitality and tourism industry.

Stacy Seaborn is the Director of Sales and Marketing at Hotel Valencia located downtown on the River Walk.

She said the threat of the Coronavirus has had a negative impact on the hotel industry.

“The hospitality industry is just devastated. It's not like anything we've ever seen,” said Seaborn.

Seaborn has worked in the hotel industry for decades, and in downtown San Antonio since 2004.

“I've been asked a couple of times whether I felt like it was worse than 9/11 or worse than the economic downturn in ‘08. And, I would have to say, yes,” said Seaborn.

On Thursday, city leaders discussed the negative impact on the city’s economy, saying hotels have reported occupancy rates of less than 10%.

Seaborn said March is a busy month for Hotel Valencia where they usually see a 90 to 95% occupancy rate, but right now they’re sitting at less than 10%.

She said the hotel has 213 guest rooms, and this weekend has less than 10 rooms occupied.

“We do have seven guest arrivals today. But during spring break, on a Friday, the busiest Friday of spring break, we would have seen 150 arrivals today,” said Seaborn.

The downturn in business is also having an effect on hotel employees. The American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates 44% of hotel employees will lose their jobs in the coming weeks.

Seaborn said they’ve already had to cut 90% of their staff.

“It really does hurt, you know, and knowing that the wonderful, wonderful people that you work with every day are in this situation. It's hard,” she said.

But despite the downturn in business, Seaborn said many loyal guests are rescheduling for later in the year.

“I feel like there's a great support for the hospitality, tourism industry. It's just that we just need to get through this time,” said Seaborn. “My goal as Director of Sales and marketing is, ‘let's move forward. Let’s get everything on the books so that we can so we can start bringing them back, and so I take that very seriously.”