SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Maize at the Graff 7A Ranch unveiled its new corn maze design honoring military families on Thursday.

The South Texas Maize partnered with HEB for the design. It shows a home, a family with two kids and the state of Texas. It also has the words "HEB Honors Military Families". The organization debuted the design in a Facebook post Thursday.

South Texas Maize

The grand opening for the 2019 season is on September 21. The season runs through November 30. Admission to the grounds of the ranch include the 7-acre maze, a hayride, MatterCorn Slide Mountain, Twin Cow Train, Cowboy Ken’s Kiddie Korral, Hay Bale Jump, Colin’s Cluckers, the Whacky Whizzzer, and two Corn Pop-Poppers.

Admission is $17.50 for adults and $12 for children. Click here for more details.