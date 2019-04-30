SAN ANTONIO — Corina Munoz, 14, has been missing for more than a month.

According to The Center for Search and Investigations of Missing Children, the teen was last seen on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in San Antonio.

Munoz was wearing black pants and a black and pink shirt at the time of her disappearance.

She is described as 5'2, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Friends and family members are pleading with the public to help bring her home.

Anyone with information on Munoz can call Investigator Jacinto Martinez at (956)-775-1060 or the Bexar County Sheriff's department at (210)-335-6000.