The episode of the hit show, COPS, will feature the Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 18.

The Sheriff's Office made the official announcement Thursday. They made the deal last year as a move to help recruit more crime fighters to the department.

At the time the deal was made, Sheriff Javier Salazar said he hoped people watching the show would be inspired to enter law enforcement.

“Recruiting efforts, according to the production company Langley, has shown statistics where other departments that have been featured saw a boom to their recruiting numbers,” he explained. “It won’t cost us anything, but additionally it won’t make us anything. We will see benefits in recruiting numbers.”

The episode will air June 18, at 9:00 p.m. Central Time, on the Paramount network.

Check out the trailer for the episode below.

