Cooling centers in San Antonio: Where to bring your family, pets

SAN ANTONIO — Because of the dangerously hot temperatures, The City is opening cooling centers for families and their pets.

There are more than 30 centers located across San Antonio.

Adults 65 and older, young children and people with medical conditions, like heart disease, are at an increased risk on days like Monday where highs could reach the triple digits.

Make sure to drink plenty of water and call to check on your neighbor if you know they are at risk.