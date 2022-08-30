The Fort Worth hospital is seeing an increase in parents bringing their children with no symptoms to the emergency department for a COVID-19 test.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cook Children's hospital system has a message for North Texas parents: "Please don't come to the emergency department for a simple COVID-19 test."

In a news release Tuesday, the Fort Worth-based hospital said it is currently seeing an increase in parents bringing their children with no symptoms to the emergency department and urgent care centers for a COVID-19 test.

According to the hospital, this is causing long wait times at all of its locations and "putting unnecessary strain on the health care system."

The message to parents comes as North Texas children get settled into the new school year and as the fall season approaches.

The hospital said the emergency department saw 614 patients on Monday, Aug. 29., which is nearly double the amount of patients typically seen in that department.

The hospital also saw 873 patients at its eight urgent care centers. About 23% of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive at those centers, according to the hospital.

Officials with Cook Children's are asking parents to keep their kids at home if they only need a test or have mild symptoms.

"We are seeing patient volumes equivalent to our worst winters, and it’s taking a toll on our staff," Kara Starnes, medical director of Cook Children’s Urgent Care, said in the news release.

"If your child tests positive for COVID at home, you can trust the test. You don’t need to have a health care provider confirm the results," Starnes added. "If a COVID test comes back negative, it’s safe to monitor minor symptoms at home and re-test in 48 hours."

The hospital said children should be taken to the emergency department for symptoms like: difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, blue coloring in face or lips, confusion or sudden change in mental status, and inability to wake up or stay awake.

Cook Children's reminded parents that free COVID-19 tests from the U.S. government are still available for order until Friday, Sept. 2.