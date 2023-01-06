Converse resident wins $2M Powerball prize

CONVERSE, Texas — Some lucky person in Converse has two million more reasons to be happy after matching five numbers on a Powerball ticket.
They will claim a Powerball prize worth $2 million for the drawing on May 15. They purchased their ticket at the Z-Mart on the 3800 block of Quiet Meadow Street in San Antonio.
They have chosen to remain anonymous.
The winner's lucky ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (1-26-28-55-58), but not the red Powerball number (25). The Power Play number was 2.
MORE LOCAL STORIES
Learn more about KENS 5:
Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.
KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.
Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.
Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.
You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!
Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.