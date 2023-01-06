Converse resident wins $2M Powerball prize

The lucky winning ticket was purchased at a Z-Mart on the northeast side of San Antonio.

CONVERSE, Texas — Some lucky person in Converse has two million more reasons to be happy after matching five numbers on a Powerball ticket.

They will claim a Powerball prize worth $2 million for the drawing on May 15. They purchased their ticket at the Z-Mart on the 3800 block of Quiet Meadow Street in San Antonio.

They have chosen to remain anonymous.

The winner's lucky ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (1-26-28-55-58), but not the red Powerball number (25). The Power Play number was 2.

