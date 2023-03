Tytanna Crawford was reported missing on Feb. 27 and is 13 years old.

SAN ANTONIO — The Converse Police Department are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing teen.

Tytanna Crawford was reported missing on Feb. 27 and is 13 years old weighing 110 pounds at 5' 6''. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Crawford was last seen wearing a yellow shirt or sweater, black or blue pants and white shoes, according to police.