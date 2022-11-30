Converse police officer arrested for DWI

The two-year veteran was reassigned to administrative desk duty pending an internal affairs investigation, the police department said.

SAN ANTONIO — A Converse Police officer has been assigned to administrative desk duty after being arrested for a DWI last Friday.

San Antonio Police responded to Applewhite Road and South Zarzamora Street for a crash. When police arrived, they found Juston Alexander's vehicle rolled over.

Witnesses told police they saw him swerving in and out of lanes and thought he may be intoxicated. Alexander then crashed and rolled his vehicle over and witnesses went to help him out of it.

Police find police paraphernalia and found out he was a police officer in Converse.

Alexander was arrested and booked for DWI. Converse PD said he is a two year veteran and will be on desk duty pending an investigation.

CPD also released the following statement: