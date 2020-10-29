Converse Police Department asking for help finding runaway

Santos, 15, was last seen on October 2, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — The Converse Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

According to a Converse PD, Santos, 15, is a runaway who was last seen on October 2, 2020.

Santos stands at 5'0" and weighs around 115 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, recently bleached hair and occasionally wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, and red and white Nike tennis shoes. She was seen getting into a silver colored car in the 300 block of Converse Center Street

Santos may be in the company of her boyfriend, Tray Ferguson who travels to and from Houston, according to Converse PD.