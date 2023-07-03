Converse Police asking for help finding missing teen girl

Family says she was last seen Monday at Dollar General on FM 78 in Converse around 3:45 p.m.

CONVERSE, Texas — Police in Converse are asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday afternoon.

Julissa Guzman was last seen at the Dollar General store on FM 78 around 3:45 p.m.

If you have any information on where she might be you are asked to call the Converse Police Department at (210) 658-0898.

