Converse firefighters pay tribute to fallen brother

CONVERSE, Texas — Converse firefighters are grieving the loss of one of their own.

Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Mitchell passed away over the weekend after suffering an off-duty medical episode.

The department honored their brother Monday. At Converse Fire Station #2, the flags are at half-mast. At their base rests Firefighter Mitchell’s bunker gear.

The tribute is one way his fire family is honoring Mitchell’s legacy.

He had been part of the Converse fire family for six years. His sudden and unexpected loss has devastated the department.

“He is [a] strong, strong firefighter, great paramedic, really smart,” said Converse Fire Chief Luis Valdez.

Monday morning the entire fire department showed up in San Antonio to provide a somber escort alongside Mitchell’s family, Guardians of the Children Motorcycle Club and Converse police.

The casket was carried with respect in an ambulance.

“That’s the ambulance he rode on, that’s the ambulance he worked, that’s the ambulance he saved lives on,” said Chief Valdez.

Monday it carried him to Porter Loring Mortuary where the group stood at attention as the flag-draped casket moved inside.

Mitchell leaves behind his wife, Rochelle, and their two-year-old twins.

Chief Valdez says the kids were Mitchell’s pride and joy. Their fire family Uncles are ready to step up.

“We're here to take care of her and we're going to take care of those kids, do all we can,” said Chief Valdez.

He says he’s grateful for the impact Mitchell had on the community during his time with the fire department.

“His place on Earth was to help other people,” said Chief Valdez. “I want to thank him for all that he did and I want to thank him for being a great teammate, a brother to these guys, a big brother to these guys.”

In a Facebook post, the fire department thanked everyone for messages of support that have been rolling in over the last few days. Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized but are expected to be announced later on.

This is the second loss for Converse Fire in the last four months.