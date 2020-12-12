Converse Fire Department in mourning following the unexpected death of firefighter

'We ask for prayers for Rochelle, their children and family during this difficult time,' Converse Fire Chief Luis Valdez said.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of Converse and the Converse Fire Department are mourning the unexpected death of firefighter/paramedic Joseph Mitchell.

Mitchell was a six-year veteran of the department.

According to Converse Fire Chief Luis Valdez, Mitchell was "actively employed but was off-duty when he suffered an unknown medical ailment and suddenly passed away."

Mitchell leaves behind his wife Michelle and their two-year-old twins.

"Our department is hurting from this news and this loss is devastating. We ask for prayers for Rochelle, their children and family during this difficult time," Fire Chief Valdez said in a statement regarding Mitchell's passing.