Roberto Trevino says the iconic cenotaph at the Alamo will have to be moved for the $450 million plan to redevelop the plaza.

The 60-foot cenotaph honors the Alamo defenders killed during the 13-day siege on the mission.

Trevino says the plan is to move the cenotaph about two blocks away - to a location most likely near the convention center - in order to properly tell the story of the Alamo.

A "save the cenotaph" rally is set for next Saturday at 10 a.m.

