If you’re smelling smoke in and around San Antonio, you’re not alone.

The San Antonio Fire Department says that they’ve been inundated with calls from people reporting what they think is a nearby fire.

It turns out that the smell is coming from a prescribed burn on Matagorda Island southeast of San Antonio. The winds caused by a storm system in the Gulf of Mexico and pushing heavy clouds and rain into the area are also responsible for pushing the smoke into the area.

The Aransas National Wildlife Refuge posted an update about the burn on Facebook, explaining that the smoke is nothing to worry about:

If you see a column of smoke, be aware that our prescribed fire crew is conducting a grassland prescribed burn on Matagorda Island today. Our primary goal for this burn is to improve habitat for whooping cranes next winter, and the drought has given us ideal conditions to achieve the best results.

And they posted this update at 10 p.m.:

Our burn was completed by 6 PM, and Matagorda Island is located in Calhoun County. If you are seeing/smelling smoke in the San Antonio/New Braunfels area, it is not from our prescribed fire.

